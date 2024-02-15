DDV Shows Off Mike, Sully, and Celia Designs in Cute Valentine’s Day Cards

Recommended Videos

Under Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s chokehold, fans have been speculating which Disney franchise will come to the Valley next since late 2023. Whether it’s through vague images or a game of guessing the Emoji, the devs have been hinting that Monsters Inc. would be the next franchise to arrive.

Related: DreamSnaps Challenge in DDV – February 14 Minnie Mouse’s Festival of Hearts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise, Disney Dreamlight Valley has melted hearts by unveiling adorable designs featuring beloved characters Mike, Sully, and Celia in charming Valentine’s Day cards.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Fans Can’t Wait for Sully, Celia, and Mike to Join the Valley

The announcement came via a tweet from the official DDV account, inviting players to celebrate the day of love while also teasing a glimpse of what’s to come in the next update. Accompanying the tweet were four delightful Valentine’s Day cards, each featuring a familiar face from the Disney universe.

It's Valentine's Day, so there's no better time to



a) Let someone know you care 💖

b) Get a lil sneak peek at what's coming in our next update 👀 pic.twitter.com/UGvvPUJris — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 14, 2024

Sully, Mike, and Celia’s avatars adorn three Valentine’s Day cards featuring iconic quotes, cringe-worthy puns, or clever pickup lines. While I’ll miss Roz nagging Mike about his paperwork, managing three characters at once keeps my friendship quests busy.

If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, you may want to put these to good use. However, even if you’re not the lovey-dovey kind, the confirmation that two or three Disney characters will join us in late winter is thrilling enough.

The revelation of these designs has reignited fans’ excitement, confirming long-held speculations regarding the inclusion of Sully and Mike in DDV. Including Celia in the Valentine’s Day lineup has put an end to conjecture regarding the arrival of characters from Brave, as the mysterious snake emoji was likely a reference to her rather than Merida. But who knows? I’ll keep my fingers crossed and see if our Scottish redheaded princess makes an appearance later in 2024.

In addition to the character designs, fans have been buzzing about the sneak peek provided by the Monsters, Inc. door furniture piece in Scrooge McDuck’s store, hinting at the decor and furniture additions to come in this latest update.

Related: What Is In The Disney Dreamlight Valley Expansion Pass

With fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of these beloved characters and new content, Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to captivate players with its magical world of possibilities. As the late winter of 2024 unfolds, players eagerly await the next chapter in this enchanting journey. Personally, I can’t wait to put Mike and Sully’s apartment DDV house skin to good use.