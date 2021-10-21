How dialogue choices work in Disciples: Liberation

Not only are you expected to make tactical choices in Disciples: Liberation, but as the main character, Avyanna, you’ll be making the critical story decisions and dialogue options for your campaign. These dialogue choices determine your character’s values and dictate the type of choices your party will be making. There are no wrong decisions, but some might be better based on the situation. In this guide, we’re going to detail how those dialogue choices work in Disciples: Liberation.

Any time Avyanna has the option to speak and react to another character, there will be a handful of dialogue options available for you to pick. Each of the dialogue choices will have a small picture next to it, giving you an idea of how those choices will be interpreted by the character Avyanna is speaking with at that time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sometimes if you have the option, before picking one of the distinct choices, you can have Avyanna ask a series of questions to the other character to make a more precise decision. It never hurts to investigate further, especially when speaking with a stranger or when you’re attempting to complete a quest.

These are all of the potential choices and dialogue symbols you can make in Disciples: Liberation. For example, you can choose to roleplay Avyanna how you perceive her as a character or react to every situation you come across, choosing different choices based on the potential outcome.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Avyanna does not have a social system attached to her character. So your decisions only impact how you interact with characters and determines the outcome of a situation. Avyanna does not gain bonuses for making more good or bad choices.