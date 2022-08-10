How discharge attacks work in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a very combat and exploration-focused MMO game. Due to this, there are many sights for you to see and areas for you to explore. Within these areas, you will often run into powerful enemies that might take a little more than hitting them a few times to defeat. This is where discharge attacks come in. These powerful moves will have those tough enemies running for the hills in no time at all.

How to use discharge attacks in Tower of Fantasy

Weapons in Tower of Fantasy have an Omnium charge gauge. This gauge slowly fills up around the weapons you don’t have equipped. When the gauge is full, you can unleash a discharge attack by switching to a different weapon. You first get introduced to this method of attacking when Shirli accidentally brings enemies into the settlement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you progress through the game a bit, you will unlock three weapons. These will automatically get equipped into your three weapon slots. On PC, you can activate these weapons using the Q, R, and E keys. As you attack the enemies around you, the Omnium gauge on your unequipped weapons will fill up. When they fill, switch weapons to unleash a powerful attack. You can also perform a discharge attack by using Phantasia.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phantasia activates when you dodge an enemy’s attack at the perfect time. Time will slow down and a purple dome will appear around you. During this time, your weapons’ Omnium gauges will fill completely and you will be able to use a discharge attack.