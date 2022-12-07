How do Cabined Accounts work in Rocket League? Answered

Epic has rolled out a new feature for its games aimed at keeping potentially harmful or inappropriate content from their younger players. This makes sense, as these games have player bases with a large percentage of children. Given the primarily online nature of these games, it can often be a challenge to make sure younger players are able to play them safely.

How do Cabined Accounts work?

Per an FAQ on the Epic Games website, Cabined Accounts in Rocket League are a kind of account that provides, “a tailored experience that is safe and inclusive for younger players.” Essentially, this means players using a Cabined Account can play games using this account, but certain features will be disabled. Disabled features include but are not limited to in-game voice and text chat, purchases that use money, custom display names, and push notifications. While these accounts will be limited in quite a few ways, players will still have access to the bulk of Rocket League, including previous in-game purchases and rewards.

How to set up a Cabined Account

A Cabined Account will be set up automatically if a player indicates they are under 13 or under their country’s age of digital consent, whichever is higher. Upon logging in to Rocket League, players will see a one-time prompt asking to verify their age. If their account is then Cabined, they will then be prompted to provide the email of a parent or guardian who can choose whether or not to reactivate the disabled features by providing their consent. If players need to resend this email, they can do so in the Epic Account portal, under Request Parental Permission. Cabined Accounts will also revert to normal accounts when their user turns 13 or their country’s age of digital consent, whichever is higher.