How do Mass Outbreaks work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Originally introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Mass Outbreaks have returned in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Mass Outbreaks are a phenomenon where large numbers of a species of Pokémon will spawn in a certain location. Clearing out a Mass Outbreak may be hard work, but doing so will offer players increased Shiny odds and lots of Pokémon-specific materials, so it is well worth the effort. Here is how Mass Outbreaks work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to get the Master Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to clear out a Mass Outbreak

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, open your map on your Rotom Phone by pressing Y. Move the cursor around to locate a flashing pink icon with 2 heads. This indicates the site of a Mass Outbreak. If the Pokémon species in the Mass Outbreak is one you have encountered before, an icon of the Pokémon will appear on top of the Mass Outbreak icon. If the Pokémon species in the Mass Outbreak is one you have not battled or caught before, a question mark will appear instead.

After locating the Mass Outbreak’s location, head to it. Mass Outbreaks refresh daily and disappear once you have cleared out that particular Mass Outbreak. Players can clear out a Mass Outbreak by defeating or capturing the Pokémon in the outbreak. There are about 100-120 Pokémon in a Mass Outbreak, and players will receive a notification informing them that the outbreak is reducing with every 20-30 Pokémon they defeat or catch. Like in previous generations, the chances of encountering a Shiny Pokémon will increase as more Pokémon are defeated.

The Let’s Go feature is extremely handy in tackling outbreaks, as it allows players to clear out the Mass Outbreak faster without having to battle each Pokémon individually. For Shiny Pokémon Hunters, rest assured, as the Pokémon using the Let’s Go feature will not attack any Shiny Pokémon. It is also recommended that players get themselves a Shiny Charm and use a Sparkling Power Sandwich to maximize their Shiny Pokémon odds.