How to craft TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With every new Pokémon game, fans complain the content is either getting stale or that no new content is added for the new generations besides the new Pokémon. Well, for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the people at Nintendo decided it was time for something new and added a new mechanic to the game: crafting TMs. This is probably one of the best additions to the series in quite a while and we are sure that you will love it as well. Here is how you can craft TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Crafting TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As opposed to the other Pokémon games, in Scarlet and Violet, you can teach your Pokémon many TMs by just crafting them using a few basic resources.

To craft a TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you need to:

Head over to a Pokémon Center. Approach and interact with the Technical Machine. Choose the “I want a TM made” option. Craft the desired TM from the long list of options.

The TM crafting menu will show you everything you need to know, from which Pokémon can learn the TM you are looking at, to the required resources to craft said TM. If you have the necessary resources to make one of the TMs, you will see “Craftable” written on a green label over the image of the TM’s animation. It seems that all TMs will require an amount of League Points (LP) to craft and various items that you can get in the wild.

You will also get in this menu the description of the ability, the move’s type, power, accuracy, and PP. The screen also shows if you already have the TM in your backpack, with a little sign for your inventory in the top right with a number next to it.