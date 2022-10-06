How do Team Star battles work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Team Star will be the primary troublemakers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They will have multiple bases throughout the Paldea region, ready to take on and battle any Paldea student who wanders through them. These locations will differ, but they feature a similar structure when you go against them. Here’s what you need to know about how Team Star battles will work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Team Star battles work and what you need to do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you first arrive at any Team Star bases, you will arrive at the front of it and click a red button. This will bring you inside, and you must battle against the many Team Star members. These will not be traditional battles you would encounter in the wild. Instead, you’ll be using the Let’s Go feature to send out Pokémon to defend yourself against the Pokémon Team Star uses against you.

How the Let’s Go system works will have you send out your Pokémon, without your direct control, to battle against any Pokémon it encounters. You can do this in the overworld, outside of Team Star bases, where your Pokémon will wander on their own and return to you while you go in a different direction. You will need to defeat a specific number of Pokémon sent out by the Team Star grunts before you can advance against their boss.

Image via the Pokémon Company

When the boss arrives for you to battle, this will be a traditional Pokémon battle. You will control your Pokémon and attempt to defeat them. There could be more to this system, but the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer did not go beyond this point.

When defeating Team Star grunts, the Let’s Go feature will likely force players to use specific Pokémon that are super effective against the Team Star Pokémon to complete these encounters. However, because each Star Base will probably have a type focus, so long as you know it beforehand, it should be pretty straightforward to defeat them and make it to the Team Star boss.