How does armor work in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

The armor you wear in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands serves as your character’s appearance as they progress through the game. While you will not directly see it, whenever others see your character, they’ll be looking at the options you selected through the customization screen. Armor also has a gameplay use and will be an option for using certain abilities. This guide covers how armor works in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The armor is the middle slot on the bottom option of your weapon select screen. When you highlight over your armor, it will have a class name with a unique description to detail its augmented abilities. Essentially, your armor grants you a handful of passive bonuses to your build and comes with a handful of free abilities that give you more points on your skill tree. For example, for the Clawbringer, we have a piece of armor that provides us with two points in Oath of Fire and Dragon Aura. Normally, we’d have to put skill points into our Skills tree, but your armor can go above the standard requirements, granting you an even more powerful boost.

You can even wear armor not associated with your class, but it might not work as well for your building, depending on the route you’re going with it.

If you want to modify the appearance of your armor while wearing it, we recommend going to a Quick Change to change your character’s appearance. Any changes here will immediately take effect.