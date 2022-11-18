There are multiple returning Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They will be scattered throughout the Paldea region alongside the new Pokémon you will want to catch to complete your Pokédex. Ditto is one of the more infamous Pokémon to find while exploring the wild, but tracking it down is not like finding a traditional Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Ditto in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Ditto in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ditto can be a difficult Pokémon for you to catch. Rather than be out in its traditional form in the wild, the only way to find it is by fighting other Pokémon. There’s a chance the Pokémon you’re fighting could be Ditto in disguise. A giveaway is if you can see a Ditto icon on your mini-map and you see no Ditto nearby. You want to start battling against any of the Pokémon in the immediate area and try to battle them. Ditto’s proper form will appear when the battle starts, confirming you’re about to battle against it.

Related: What level does Quaxly evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Ditto while exploring the northwest section of Paldea. It will primarily appear close to Porto Marinada, West Province Area Two, north of Asado Desert, West Province Area Three, and west of Glaseado Mountains. It does not appear to enjoy the cold, so if you’re in the snowy mountains looking for you, you’ve likely gone too far east. Again, try to find the Ditto icon in the mini-map to track down this Pokémon and catch it.

Ditto is not the most helpful Pokémon for battles, but many trainers seek it out for breeding and hatching eggs.