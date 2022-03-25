How does fishing work in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

While fishing is not everyone’s cup of tea in real life, plenty of people enjoy playing fishing mini-games in video games. You don’t have to sit outside where bugs eat you up, and you can easily quit at any time and do something else. Kirby and the Forgotten Land has a fun little fishing mini-game you can play after rescuing 155 Waddle Dees. Here is how the Flash Fishing mini-game works in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Once you unlock Flash Fishing, it’s a pretty simple mini-game to understand. All you need to do is sit down on the chair by the pond to have Kirby and Bandana Waddle Dee sit down and begin fishing.

After throwing your line in the water, wait a few seconds for something to bite. You will see your four face buttons (A, B, X, and Y) appear on the screen. As soon as each button pops up, press it as quickly as possible. If you press it fast enough without messing up, Kirby will reel in a fish and earn some Star Coins from it. If you mess up, you will be pulled into the water.

The longer you sit and pull in fish successfully, the bigger fish you will reel in and the better Star Coin rewards you will get. At first, the small ones will be worth ten coins each, then the mediums are 30, and finally, the giant gold ones are worth 500, and the first one you catch will give you the Fishing-Pond Kirby figure. You don’t need to catch them without failing to get the bigger ones, just don’t get up from the seat.