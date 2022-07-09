How does Pokémon Go’s Appraisal system work? Answered

If you are a trainer that wants to compete in battles in Pokémon Go, you are going to have to do a lot of searching for the strongest and most ready Pokémon. Just looking at them in your storage will not show how effective they are on the battlefield against an opponent. That being said, you can easily take a look and see how their IVs, or Individual Value, stats set them up for those occasions. Here is how to use the appraisal system in Pokémon Go.

Related: Can you catch a shiny Zapdos in Pokémon Go?

How do appraisals work in Pokémon Go?

Appraisals in Pokémon Go are really simple and easy to understand. When you catch a Pokémon, it is assigned a certain value of three stats, Attack, Defense, or HP (Health Points). To find out how good of stats your Pokémon has, go to their page and bring up the menu by pressing the lower right-hand button with three lines. Press Appraise and your Team Leader will greet you before showing your Pokémon’s stats and telling you when and where you caught that Pokémon.

The bar graph here is super simple to understand. The more filled up each bar is, the better that Pokémon performs in battle in that area. Depending on how filled up all three bars are, your Team Leader will display a stamp showing three stars. If all bars are completely filled, the stamp will turn pink, showing that Pokémon will perform the best it can for its species at any level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are a Pokémon Go player who prefers to collect Pokémon, then the appraisal system won’t do much for you. However, if you enjoy battles against other players, gym battles, or even Raids, this is something you will want to check up on when building your favorite teams. It will give you a good idea of which Pokémon to spend Candies on to empower.