How does scrubbing gear ability slots work in Splatoon 3?

If you’re looking to speak with Murch in Splatoon 3, a big question you might be thinking about will have to do with scrubbing your gear. Murch offers to scrub your gear of its ability slots, making them fresh again. It’s a unique service in the game and something you should take advantage of as often as possible. This guide covers how scrubbing your gear’s ability slots work in Splatoon 3 and why you should do it.

What scrubbing gear ability slots does in Splatoon 3

When you scrub your gear’s ability slots, you’re clearing them from the secondary ability slots and making them new. Essentially, it’s making the gear piece back into its base form with a primary ability and multiple empty slots. It costs Cash every time you want to use this service from Murch, but it rewards you with Ability Chunks for every ability slot Murch cleans off. You need Ability Chunks to place specific abilities on a completed gear piece.

Once a gear piece has been scrubbed, you can start using it again in Splatoon 3 matches and level it up. As you level it back up, the gear piece will receive randomized abilities in those secondary slots. Once each ability slot has an ability, you can take it back to Murch and repeat the process. The main goal of this process is to earn Ability Chunks and save those up to use on your best gear to give them abilities you want to use in your final build in Splatoon 3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The alternative to this method is to ask Murch to reroll the ability slots. This process also gets you Ability Chunks but costs Super Sea Snails. It’s a much more costly and quicker service from Murch, but you keep all the abilities on a gear piece rather than leveling it back up again.