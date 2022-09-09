How to get Ability Chunks in Splatoon 3 and how to use them

Ability Chunks will be a big currency for you to use in Splatoon 3. These are a good way to unlock particular abilities for your ideal gear pieces, making them the best equipment you can use based off of your playstyle and the type of weapon you like to use. There are only a handful of ways you can receive them, and it does require you to have plenty of cash. This guide covers how to get Ability Chunks and how to use them in Splatoon 3.

Where to find Ability Chunks in Splatoon 3

You can acquire Ability Chunks by speaking with Murch. You can find him to the right of the multiplayer lobby before you go up the elevator in Splatsville. Speak with him, and he will offer you multiple services that revolve around your equipment, such as rerolling your gear stats, boosting your gear’s star power, scrubbing your slots, or adding abilities to your gear.

Related: Should you scrub or reroll slots in Splatoon 3?

The two important ones that will give you Ability Chunks will be the Scrub Slots and Reroll Slots options. Before using the Reroll Slots option, your character must have a piece of gear with three ability slots. You can only add ability slots to a gear piece by increasing its star power. You can do this by purchasing a duplicate item from any shop or by giving Murch Super Sea Snails. However, you can scrub a piece of gear at any time to earn Ability Chunks, so long as you have an ability in the slot. This will cost a good amount of cash, though.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beyond earning Ability Chunks from Murch, there’s a chance you earn them as rewards for completing Salmon Run games, working your way through the story mode, or as a random prize from the Shell-Out Machine in the multiplayer lobby.

How to use Ability Chunks

When you earn enough Ability Chunks, return to Murch and select the Add Abilities option. You can pick from any ability to add them to your equipment. You can do this for the primary or secondary slot, with the primary slot costing quite a bit more. You will need to earn multiple Ability Chunks before purchasing these updates, so it will take some time before placing them in the empty slots of your clothing.