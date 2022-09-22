How does Slime Science work in Slime Rancher 2?

Slime Science is how you unlock gadgets and special items in Slime Rancher 2. If you’re not selling your Plorts on the market to earn Newcoins, you want to invest them into Slime Science research, giving you access to more unique items to progress the game. It’s a fundamental part of the game. Here’s what you need to know about how Slime Science works and what you should do about it in Slime Rancher 2.

What to do with Slime Science in Slime Rancher 2

When you want to engage in Slime Science, you need to make your way down to the Refinery and place your Plorts inside of it. Plorts are the primary resource that slimes drop, and they drop these items after they’ve been fed. You can feed slimes in the wild or feed them in their carols back at your base. You will need to feed them their food or their favorite food for them to drop Plorts.

After collecting enough Plorts from Rainbow Island, you can purchase the blueprints to unlock them, or you might find them out in the world through treasure pods. Each item will display how Plorts you need to bring to the Refinery and how many Newbucks you need to use at the fabricator to produce the item. It might take more than a handful of Plorts. Some blueprints require specific items, such as Jellystone and Wild Honey.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve constructed an item, you can use the gadget by entering Gadget Mode. You can do this by clicking down on your controller and using the left or right trigger to switch between your available gadgets.