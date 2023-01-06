Goose Goose Duck codes (January 2023) – Are there any?

Eventually, someone was going to give Among Us a run for their money. The most successful imitator thus far has been Goose Goose Duck, which pits the titular waterfowl against each other. Geese attempt to complete tasks while Ducks try to give them an untimely end. Goose Goose Duck offers a similar version of the social deduction genre with a light-hearted twist.

Goose Goose Duck has soared in popularity, with more concurrent players than Among Us in early 2023, so it stands to reason that the developers will want to capitalize on that buzz. One way they might do that is to release codes that players can redeem for free rewards. Unfortunately, there aren’t any codes available at the moment, but there is always the possibility that they could be released in the future.

All Goose Goose Duck codes list

Goose Goose Duck codes (Working)

There are currently no Goose Goose Duck codes available to redeem.

Goose Goose Duck codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Goose Goose Duck.

How to redeem codes in Goose Goose Duck

While there aren’t any codes currently available for Goose Goose Duck, the developers have built the functionality into their website, which shows that there are likely to be codes released in the future. To redeem codes, just follow these simple steps:

Log into the Gaggle Studios website. Select Redeem Code under Account Settings. Select Goose Goose Duck under the Game Title drop-down menu. Enter the code into the text box on the screen. Click Redeem, and the rewards should be added to your account.

How to get more Goose Goose Duck codes

Most game developers release codes for their games via social media, so it is a good idea to follow Gaggle Studios Twitter account to know exactly when new codes drop. They usually announce codes via the Goose Goose Duck shop after hitting certain milestones or during special events.

Why aren’t my Goose Goose Duck codes working?

Your codes are most likely not working because they have expired. Most reward codes are only available for a limited time, so you must redeem them quickly to get the freebies. If the code you’re trying to redeem is valid, make sure you’ve typed it correctly. Be careful when copying and pasting the code into the text box, as it is easy to copy an empty space after the code, which will cause it to be invalid.

How to play the Street Urchin role in Goose Goose Duck

There are multiple new roles in Goose Goose Duck, including the Street Urchin. This role is picked up by a member of the Goose team and can unlock any door from either side. Not only does this help you escape from prison easily, but it can also help you prove that you’re not a Duck should another player be with you to see you open the door. The Street Urchin’s ability is also useful when evading a Duck since they can still be locked behind the doors after you close them.

What is Goose Goose Duck?

Goose Goose Duck is a social deduction game that casts players as either a Goose or a Duck. Ducks are out to kill the Geese, who are just trying to complete their tasks without being murdered. Players can also have specialized roles, like the Street Urchin, which has additional abilities or victory conditions. The game takes heavy inspiration from Among Us while adding a few wrinkles to its formula.