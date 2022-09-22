There are various chickens in Slime Rancher 2 that can be used for feeding your Slimes and developing Plorts for selling and Slime Science gadget creation. However, collecting them out in the wild can be frustrating since you need to get lucky to find them. Instead, consider breeding some of your own. Here is how to breed Chickadoos from Hen Hens and Roostros in Slime Rancher 2.

How to make baby chickens from Hen Hens and Roostros

While baby chickens, referenced in the game as Chickadoos, can be found in the wild, you can set up your Conservatory to facilitate them regularly appearing. First, go to an unoccupied plot and purchase a Coop for 250 Newbucks. This will create a short enclosure with a nest inside for your chickens. Be careful about surrounding Slimes that eat meat. They will jump into the chicken area and eat them.

Now that you have your Coop, go out into the open world and find at least one Hen Hen and one Roostro. Roostros are rarer than Hen Hens. If you find Chickadoos, you might as well bring them with you. Deliver them inside the Coop and wait. If you have at least one Hen Hen and one Roostro, the Hen Hen will periodically lay Chickadoo eggs in the nest.

You do not need to worry about Chickadoos being eaten by Slimes; it is only the adult versions that will. It is more likely that they will grow into Hen Hens than Roostros. Also, if you have too many chickens in the Coop, you will notice that reproduction will slow down. In this case, you will want to take some of the extra out.

Some Coop upgrades to consider purchasing are Spring Grass to hasten the Chickadoo growing rate and the Vitamizer to increase egg production. These will help you get more chickens much faster for feeding your Slimes.