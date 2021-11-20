How does the Great Marsh work in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Great Marsh is the Safari-Zone style area in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This location is where you can go to find rare wild Pokemon (along with a few other items). You will be able to access the Great Marsh after reaching Pastoria City. It is located in the northern section of the city and will cost you 500 dollars to enter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before entering the Great Marsh, use the stairs to go up to the second floor of the building and use the telescopes. Each use of one will cost you 100 dollars, but it will also reveal the locations of some of the Pokemon found throughout the area. If you are looking for a specific Pokemon, you will want to check these out.

You can find the following Pokemon throughout the Great Marsh:

Wooper

Bibarel

Marill

Quagsire

Starly

Budew

Psyduck

Azurill

Bidoof

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Magikarp

Barboach

Gyarados

Whiscash

Carvanha

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter the Great Marsh, you will be given 30 Safari Balls. Like previous games that feature the Safari Zone, when you encounter a Pokemon, you will be given the option to throw a Safari Ball, throw bait, throw mud, or run. Once you run out of Safari Balls, your time in the Great Marsh will be over.

While inside the Great Marsh, be sure to talk with the NPC to the right of the entrance to obtain the TM Defog. This TM allows you to clear out foggy areas later in the game. You can also use the tram in the center of the Great Marsh to easily travel between the four areas.