How does the Pokémon Go Master League Classic work?

Season 6 for Pokémon Go’s Battle League starts on November 30 with the Great League, as it always does. But Season 6 is releasing alongside many other new features being added to the mobile game, such as the Battle League’s newly revamped 24 ranks and Pokémon Go Beyond, where trainers who have reached level 40 at the end of 2020 can work towards becoming level 50.

When level 50, trainers will increase their Pokémon’s standard level even higher using XL candies. These special candies are pretty tough to grind, and you can only receive them if you’ve leveled up past 40. But how does that work with the Battle League? The answer is the new mode, Master League Classic. We’ve listed out some of the best teams you can make in this competition over here.

The Master League Classic will release alongside the Master League. So whenever the Master League is available, the Master League Classic will also be a playable PvP mode, much like the Master League Premier Cup.

The Master League Classic has all the same rules, where players can use any Pokémon from their collection at any CP level. A trainer can use any mythical or legendary Pokémon they’ve captured. However, the big difference is that trainers can’t use Pokémon that they’ve powered-up using XL candies.

A trainer can go beyond trainer level 40, such as 42 or 45, and still participate in the Master League Classic, but they can’t use any Pokémon that has leveled up past 40. If you don’t power-up a Pokémon beyond this point, you’ll be good to go. For trainers who plan on using Pokémon that use XL candy, make sure to have a team you can use in the Master League Classic that will never use it.

The addition of the Master League Classic is a great idea. It allows trainers who haven’t reached trainer level 40 the opportunity to still participate in PvP without feeling pushed around by the stronger Pokémon. XL candy will be a difficult resource to grind. Creating distinct sections of Pokémon Go’s PvP leagues keeps the community battling at all times, looking to rank up during every competition.