The best Pokémon teams for the Master League Classic in Pokémon Go – May 2021

The Master League Classic in Pokémon Go pits players against one another using the best Pokémon they have in their collection. You’ll be able to use any Pokémon you have in your roster, but you cannot use any Pokémon that has a XL candy. It also means you can use any legendary or mythical Pokémon. It doesn’t change up too much of the Master League, but you won’t see as many regular Pokémon, such as Swampert. For May 2021, this league will run from May 10 to 17.

Here are some of the best teams you should consider when competing in this mode.

Best Pokémon Teams for the Master League Classic

Groudon, Melmetal, and Dragonite

Groudon is among one of the best Pokémon to use in the Master League Classic. The only thing bad about it can be its inconsistency in battle, despite the power it wields. The big Pokémon it has to fear is Lugia, which Melmetal can take care of quite easily. To round out the team, we also recommend using Dragonite.

Groudon: Mud shot (fast move), earthquake, and fire punch

Melmetal: Thunder shock (fast move), superpower, and rock slide

Dragonite: Dragon breath (fast move), dragon claw, and hurricane

Snorlax (shadow), Lugia, and Mamoswine

For those who want a more defensive and bulky Pokémon, the shadow version of Snorlax is a superb choice for the Master League Classic. Snorlax can hold its own against a handful of Pokémon, but you want to bulk it up with some heavy hitters. Choices like Lugia should do well against several Pokémon, and the glass cannon Mamoswine is also recommended.

Snorlax (shadow): Lick (fast move), superpower, and body slam

Lugia: Dragon tail (fast move), aeroblast, and sky attack

Mamoswine: Powder snow (fast move), avalanche, and bulldoze

Ho-Oh, Togekiss, and Mewtwo

Ho-Oh is another notable legendary Pokémon you’re going to see pretty often in the Master League Classic. It comes with some excellent defenses, but it’s a bit technical for players, and does better as a lead choice. To help support it, Togekiss will be able to protect the team against some unique choices, especially any Dragon-types. For a hefty damage attacker, Mewtwo is another superb option to add to the team.

Ho-Oh: Incinerate (fast move), earthquake, and brave bird

Togekiss: Charm (fast move), flamethrower, and ancient power

Mewtwo: Psycho cut (fast move), psystrike, and focus blast

Palkia, Excadrill, and Giratina (Origin)

If you’re lucky enough to have a Palkia in your roster, you want to use it in the Master League Classic. It’s an excellent Dragon and Water-type Pokémon, capable of battling against nearly anything, and it’s considered a top tier choice. When you want to make sure you can protect it, team it up with Excadrill and Giratina (Origin). Excadrill is more of a glass cannon Pokémon with a large amount of damage, and Giratina (Origin) is a good switch option. However, it’s also a Dragon-type, so be careful when using it with Palkia.

Palkia: Dragon breath (fast move), draco meteor, and aqua tail

Excadrill: Mud shot (fast move), rock slide, and drill run

Giratina (Origin): Shadow claw (fast move), shadow ball, and ominous wind

Zekrom, Gyarados, and Heatran

Zekrom is a superb Pokémon that can be used as a shield drainer, and places heavy pressure on a team using its fast move. To round it out, we recommend using Gyarados and Heatran. Gyarados is a powerful choice capable of hitting hard, but it has light defenses. Alongside these two, you’ll want to use Heatran to set up a hefty defense, and it has a few Fire-type attacks that can prove to be useful.