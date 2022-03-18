How does the skill tree work in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

As you play through Stranger of Paradise, you will level up whatever Job you have equipped, as well as gain experience via the Job Affinities on your gear. As you level up, you will gain Job Points, which can be spent via the Job Tree. You have a few options for each Job, and this can induce some choice paralysis. Never fear, as we’re here to tell you how the skill tree works in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

When you level up, you can assign Job Points to any point on the Job Tree. Some nodes require multiple Job Points to activate, but once they’re lit up they are permanently active for that Job. As you unlock weapon nodes, such as Swordsman ability Onslaught, you unlock that attack permanently for that weapon — even if you equip it on a non-Swordsman Job. You can unlock every node eventually for a Job, so don’t worry if you think you made a mistake — soon enough every Node will be activated.

Passives such as Job Affinity only become active when you equip the Job in question, as well as any passive such as “All Damage -5.5%”. These passives require the Job in question be equipped. Finally, the Job Unlock nodes do not require any Job Points to unlock. You require 30 Job Points to “master” a Job, but once you beat Stranger of Paradise, you gain the ability to limit break said Jobs, allowing you to level them up to 99.