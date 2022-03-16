How to limit break all Jobs in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
You haven’t truly mastered your Jobs yet.
So you’ve cleared the game — defeated the final boss, watched the credits roll, and are wondering what to do next. Post-game unlocked the much harder Chaos Mode, and with it a golden opportunity to not just get gear at a higher level, but also to limit break your Jobs. You can unlock all Jobs from level 30 up to a maximum of level 80 — giving you a solid way to invest into your favorite Jobs. Here’s how to limit break all Jobs in Stranger of Paradise.
Below is a list of each unlock location for limit breaking your Jobs. Keep in mind that you will require a solid amount of Anima Crystals, so it may be beneficial to join some online parties to farm them. Some Jobs require different stages to unlock more tiers, so if you’re looking to fully max out your Jobs, you’ll have to do different stages.
Basic Jobs
- Swordsman: Chaos Shrine Lv. 130/170, Wicked Arbor Lv. 170
- Swordfighter: Chaos Shrine Lv. 140/190, Hallowed Massif Lv. 160
- Ronin: Western Keep Lv. 150/200, Cavern of Earth Lv. 165
- Pugilist: Pravoka Seagrot Lv. 135/175, Crystal Mirage Lv. 160
- Marauder: Western Keep Lv. 140/190, Mount Gulg Lv. 165
- Mage: Pravoka Seagrot Lv. 155/195, Refrin Wetlands Lv. 145
- Duelist: Pravoka Seagrot Lv. 145/185, Crystal Mirage Lv. 150
- Lancer: Flying Fortress Lv. 155/195, Wicked Arbor Lv. 160
Advanced Jobs
- Warrior: Chaos Shrine Lv. 150/200, Mount Gulg Lv. 175
- Knight: Hallowed Massif Lv. 180/210, Ancients’ Tower Lv. 185
- Berserker: Western Keep Lv. 160, Mount Gulg Lv. 205/225
- Thief: Flying Fortress Lv. 165/205, Sunken Shrine Lv. 175
- Monk: Hallowed Massif Lv. 170/200, Vigilia Court Lv. 190
- White Mage: Refrin Wetlands Lv. 185, Cavern of Earth Lv. 195/225
- Black Mage: Refrin Wetlands Lv. 165, Crystal Mirage Lv. 170/190
- Red Mage: Refrin Wetlands Lv. 175, Wicked Arbor Lv. 200/220
- Dragoon: Flying Fortress Lv. 170/215, Ruins of Machina Lv. 175
- Samurai: Western Keep Lv. 170, Cavern of Earth Lv. 185/215
Expert Jobs
- Dark Knight: Mount Gulg Lv. 185, Terra Tortura Lv. 215/235
- Paladin: Cavern of Earth Lv. 235, Ancients’ Tower Lv. 205/235
- Ninja: Sunken Shrine Lv. 195/225, Vigilia Court Lv. 210
- Assassin: Sunken Shrine Lv. 185/215, Vigilia Court Lv. 200
- Liberator: Wicked Arbor Lv. 180, Chaos Shrine (Warriors of Calamity Mission) Lv. 200/240
- Breaker: Ruins of Machina Lv. 190/220, Vigilia Court Lv. 230
- Void Knight: Ancients’ Tower Lv. 215/245, Chaos Shrine (Warriors of Calamity Mission) Lv. 220
- Tyrant: Hallowed Massif Lv. 220, Vigilia Court Lv. 240/260
- Sage: Ruins of Machina Lv. 200/240, Terra Tortura Lv. 195
- Cyclic Warrior: Terra Tortura Lv. 255, Chaos Shrine (Warriors of Calamity Mission) Lv. 260/280