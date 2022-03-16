How to limit break all Jobs in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

So you’ve cleared the game — defeated the final boss, watched the credits roll, and are wondering what to do next. Post-game unlocked the much harder Chaos Mode, and with it a golden opportunity to not just get gear at a higher level, but also to limit break your Jobs. You can unlock all Jobs from level 30 up to a maximum of level 80 — giving you a solid way to invest into your favorite Jobs. Here’s how to limit break all Jobs in Stranger of Paradise.

Below is a list of each unlock location for limit breaking your Jobs. Keep in mind that you will require a solid amount of Anima Crystals, so it may be beneficial to join some online parties to farm them. Some Jobs require different stages to unlock more tiers, so if you’re looking to fully max out your Jobs, you’ll have to do different stages.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Basic Jobs

Swordsman : Chaos Shrine Lv. 130/170, Wicked Arbor Lv. 170

: Chaos Shrine Lv. 130/170, Wicked Arbor Lv. 170 Swordfighter : Chaos Shrine Lv. 140/190, Hallowed Massif Lv. 160

: Chaos Shrine Lv. 140/190, Hallowed Massif Lv. 160 Ronin : Western Keep Lv. 150/200, Cavern of Earth Lv. 165

: Western Keep Lv. 150/200, Cavern of Earth Lv. 165 Pugilist : Pravoka Seagrot Lv. 135/175, Crystal Mirage Lv. 160

: Pravoka Seagrot Lv. 135/175, Crystal Mirage Lv. 160 Marauder : Western Keep Lv. 140/190, Mount Gulg Lv. 165

: Western Keep Lv. 140/190, Mount Gulg Lv. 165 Mage : Pravoka Seagrot Lv. 155/195, Refrin Wetlands Lv. 145

: Pravoka Seagrot Lv. 155/195, Refrin Wetlands Lv. 145 Duelist : Pravoka Seagrot Lv. 145/185, Crystal Mirage Lv. 150

: Pravoka Seagrot Lv. 145/185, Crystal Mirage Lv. 150 Lancer: Flying Fortress Lv. 155/195, Wicked Arbor Lv. 160

Advanced Jobs

Warrior : Chaos Shrine Lv. 150/200, Mount Gulg Lv. 175

: Chaos Shrine Lv. 150/200, Mount Gulg Lv. 175 Knight : Hallowed Massif Lv. 180/210, Ancients’ Tower Lv. 185

: Hallowed Massif Lv. 180/210, Ancients’ Tower Lv. 185 Berserker : Western Keep Lv. 160, Mount Gulg Lv. 205/225

: Western Keep Lv. 160, Mount Gulg Lv. 205/225 Thief : Flying Fortress Lv. 165/205, Sunken Shrine Lv. 175

: Flying Fortress Lv. 165/205, Sunken Shrine Lv. 175 Monk : Hallowed Massif Lv. 170/200, Vigilia Court Lv. 190

: Hallowed Massif Lv. 170/200, Vigilia Court Lv. 190 White Mage : Refrin Wetlands Lv. 185, Cavern of Earth Lv. 195/225

: Refrin Wetlands Lv. 185, Cavern of Earth Lv. 195/225 Black Mage : Refrin Wetlands Lv. 165, Crystal Mirage Lv. 170/190

: Refrin Wetlands Lv. 165, Crystal Mirage Lv. 170/190 Red Mage : Refrin Wetlands Lv. 175, Wicked Arbor Lv. 200/220

: Refrin Wetlands Lv. 175, Wicked Arbor Lv. 200/220 Dragoon : Flying Fortress Lv. 170/215, Ruins of Machina Lv. 175

: Flying Fortress Lv. 170/215, Ruins of Machina Lv. 175 Samurai: Western Keep Lv. 170, Cavern of Earth Lv. 185/215

Expert Jobs