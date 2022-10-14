Elite Raids have made their way into Pokémon Go. These will be massive encounters that only a handful of players will likely have the chance to participate in while they’re available. These are more difficult than the standard five-star or Mega Raids already in the game, and they work differently. Here’s what you need to know about how Elite Raids work in Pokémon Go.

What are Elite Raids in Pokémon Go?

Elite Raids are an increased challenge for Pokémon Go players. It will feature a powerful Pokémon for players to challenge, and they will need to work with a small team to try and take it down. For the debut of Elite Raids, Hoopa Unbound will be available for everyone to encounter. Similar to raids, an Elite Raid egg will appear above a Gym, and players must attempt to defeat the Pokémon that hatches from it. The Elite Raid Gyms should accept any raid passes you already have. They do not require a special pass.

The Elite Raid egg that appears above the Gym will take 24 hours to hatch. During that time, it should be similar to the previous raid mechanics, where you cannot attempt to take over a gym or challenge the Pokémon occupying that location. This might prevent you from trying to earn Gym rewards while waiting for it to hatch. However, you can still spin the Gym dial to receive those rewards, like a PokéStop.

When an Elite Raid hatches, the Pokémon will remain at the raid for 30 minutes, half the time as a traditional raid. All players must ensure they are ready to go and battle against this Pokémon within this time. An Elite Raid should be available for you to challenge at 11 AM, 2 PM, or 5 PM in your local time zone.