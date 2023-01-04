How every character’s dice works in Super Mario Party

Usually, Mario Party games don’t require a ton of strategy to win. Every character tends to play the same way and the winner often comes down to who wins the random bonus stars at the end. However, Super Mario Party is a bit different. While everyone has a basic 1-6 dice, every character also has a unique dice special to them that will affect their movement around the board. Some are low-rollers, some are high, and some will even change your coin situation. Here is how every special dice works in Super Mario Party.

Every Super Mario Party character’s dice

Here is a complete list of all the Super Mario Party characters and their special dice. Keep in mind, thanks to the buddy phone item, you can potentially add characters to your team that were not already chosen to play the game. This can alter the game even further and give you a better chance to land where you want to.

Boo : -2 coins, -2 coins, 5, 5, 7, 7

: -2 coins, -2 coins, 5, 5, 7, 7 Bowser : -3 coins, -3 coins, 1, 8, 9, 10

: -3 coins, -3 coins, 1, 8, 9, 10 Bowser Jr. : 1, 1, 1, 4, 4, 9

: 1, 1, 1, 4, 4, 9 Daisy : 3, 3, 3, 3, 4, 4

: 3, 3, 3, 3, 4, 4 Diddy Kong : +2 coins, 0, 0, 7, 7, 7

: +2 coins, 0, 0, 7, 7, 7 Donkey Kong : +5 coins, 0, 0, 0, 10, 10

: +5 coins, 0, 0, 0, 10, 10 Dry Bones : 1, 1, 1, 6, 6, 6

: 1, 1, 1, 6, 6, 6 Goomba : +2 coins, +2 coins, 3, 4, 5, 6

: +2 coins, +2 coins, 3, 4, 5, 6 Hammer Bros. : +3 coins, 1, 1, 1, 5, 5

: +3 coins, 1, 1, 1, 5, 5 Koopa Troopa : 1, 1, 2, 3, 3, 10

: 1, 1, 2, 3, 3, 10 Luigi : 1, 1, 1, 5, 6, 7

: 1, 1, 1, 5, 6, 7 Mario : 1, 3, 3, 3, 5, 6

: 1, 3, 3, 3, 5, 6 Monty Mole : +1 coin, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

: +1 coin, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 Peach : 0, 2, 4, 4, 4, 6

: 0, 2, 4, 4, 4, 6 Pom Pom : 0, 3, 3, 3, 3, 8

: 0, 3, 3, 3, 3, 8 Rosalina : +2 coins, +2 coins, 2, 3, 4, 8

: +2 coins, +2 coins, 2, 3, 4, 8 Shy Guy : 0, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4

: 0, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4 Waluigi : 3 coins, 1, 3, 5, 5, 7

: 3 coins, 1, 3, 5, 5, 7 Wario : 2 coins, -2 coins, 6, 6, 6, 6

: 2 coins, -2 coins, 6, 6, 6, 6 Yoshi: 0, 1, 3, 5, 5, 7

Remember that getting a high roll is not always the best outcome. If you want to roll a lower number or stay in place, there are certain dice that are better for that occasion.