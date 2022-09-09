How Exhibitions work in NBA 2K23 MYTeam

NBA2K23 is well known for its signature MyCareer mode, which pulls in big A-list celebrities almost every single year. Yet NBA 2K23’s fantasy team-building mode, MyTeam, is also constantly fighting for the players’ attention. Last year, 2K introduced card grading. It let players use downtime to earn bonus MT for using players who had been sent away to be graded. This year, 2K has introduced Exhibitions, which use a similar system to let you send players around the world to receive rewards. We’re going to break down how to access the mode, how to manage your timers, and show you examples of rewards you can find.

How to find Exhibitions in MyTeam

Screenshot by Gamepur

First things first, you need to navigate the menus. You can find Exhibitions in the My Team tab using L1/R1 on PlayStation and LB/RB on the Xbox family of systems. Once you enter the menu, you’ll see the list of available missions. Much like with card grading, you won’t be able to use the cards while they are away, so it’s important to use cards that you aren’t using often. We recommend finishing exhibitions just before you stop playing in order to maximize your downtime.

Missions and rewards

Each mission will have a different requirement, and you can see in the corner the color of the reward tier. Bronze is the lowest, and orange is the highest tier. The current orange tier mission will grant you a 2K Day Promo pack, but it takes four real-world days to finish. Thankfully, you only need to send one player away. So pick your lowest-rated player and send him away. These other missions only last four hours, and you can have multiple missions running at the same time.

These missions don’t refresh. Once they are finished, nothing else is put in their place. It’s currently unclear how often these missions refresh, but as soon as we do, we’ll update this guide.