You can now spend time fishing in Tribes of Midgard, giving you a handful of useful resources as you work together with your teammates to fight off the troublesome Jötunn. You can seek out multiple locations to go fishing, and while not a complicated activity, you want to make sure you bring the correct tools with you. Here’s what you need to know about how fishing works in Tribes of Midgard.

Everything you need to know about fishing in Tribes of Midgard

Before you can worry about fishing, you will want to ensure you have the proper tools. You will need to speak with Eyrún the Tinker. She will have the recipe to create a standard Flint Fishing Rod for you. You must bring at least two branches and one flint to her to create this item. Once you have it, your next step is finding a suitable water body to begin fishing. We recommend sticking close to the rivers and streams in Midgard.

Related: Tribes of Midgard Season 3: Inferno Saga releases in August, coming to Xbox and Switch platforms

You can only fish in particular spots. You need to find a river or stream with an area that has ripples of water, with small bubbles coming out at the center. Approach these bubbles, called “A Mysterious Ripple,” and interact with them. When you do, your character will toss out their Fishing Rod and wait for a fish or an item to come across their path. Now, you must wait for multiple white triangles to converge to the center of the ripple and then click it again to reel your catch back.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a good way to catch Salmon. If you plan to go out to the Ocean on a boat, bring a fishing rod to grab Kelp.