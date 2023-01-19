How Hardcore Royale LTM works in Apex Legends

From an ever-closing Ring to a loot pool of just snipers and shotguns, Apex Legends has toyed around with its classic battle royale formula by adding limited-time modes with unique twists. However, the title’s latest Hardcore Royale LTM opts not to have these playful shake-ups, instead deciding to be the most punishing mode yet. This guide will breakdown the ruleset of Apex Legends’ Hardcore Royale and what requirements are needed to play the mode.

How is Hardcore Royale different from standard royale modes in Apex Legends?

Hardcore Royale is built primarily for veteran Legends, as it removes several helpful aspects found in traditional battle royale matches. Most notably, those jumping in will first discover that most of the HUD is absent, limiting how much players know about their surroundings. This can certainly cause trouble for some lost in the Ring, as this growing circle will do maximum damage from the start of a match.

Although the current weapons pool remains the same, Hardcore Royale also forces players to take constant care of their armor. This is because the LTM only includes White Armor, meaning that Evo Shields are disabled and other rarities do not appear in Deathboxes. As if that was not daunting enough, none of its maps hold helmets, making headshots more crucial than ever.

Players who consider themselves well-versed in the Apex Games should not expect any elimination to come easy, as beginners will be barred from the mode. Hardcore Royale is only accessible to those with an Account Level of 20 or higher, though newcomers do have the opportunity to level up and play the LTM at any time. Lastly, unlike Ranked mode and its splits, Hardcore Royale will not affect your Level or Rank in anyway. That said, the game’s Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is revealed to have a Rewards Tracker that gifts exclusive charms and weapon skins to those who amass large amounts of points in the mode.