Apex Legends Season 15 Ranked splits – Dates, maps, and more

As competitive as Apex Legends can be, Ranked mode is the perfect place for well-seasoned players to test their strengths and work through eight different tiers. Better yet, exclusive cosmetics will be rewarded depending on the tier you have reached. However, since Season 4, the mode has held special periods known as splits, which welcome a soft reset in players’ ranks and a different map. Here’s everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 15 splits and how it will affect your rank.

What is the start date of the next Apex Legends Season 15 split?

Season 15 has been revealed to have two splits, and its second has started on January 17 at 1 PM ET. This means players can grind their way to higher tiers for the rest of the season without having to worry about another reset, but you should still act quickly. All players can expect to be placed into the Rookie Tier at start of Season 16, as it and its first split are slated to begin in mid-February.

What maps are currently in Apex Legends Ranked?

With the first split of Season 15 coming to an end, its Broken Moon map has been taken out of the rotation. In its place, those taking part in Split 2 will be going up against other competitors on the latest version of Olympus for the remainder of the season. You can also anticipate this location to be substituted out once Season 15 is over, though the Ranked maps for Season 16 have yet to be revealed.

What happens at the end of Ranked splits in Apex Legends?

To promote competition, the start of a new split instantly resets your rank by six divisions (or 1.5 tiers). Thus, if you happen to finish a season’s first split at Gold III, then you will begin Split 2 at Silver I. You can then continue to progress in divisions and tiers until the following season drops you back down to the Rookie Tier.

Although this can dash your hopes of achieving the almighty Apex Predator status, there are still rare goodies to come your way if you decide to push on. At the end of each season, a slew of cosmetics can be rewarded depending on your final tier. Players of all ranks will obtain an icon and charm that displays their tier’s logo, while those who placed in either the Diamond, Master, or Predator tiers also gain a themed Dive Trail.