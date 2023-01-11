Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event – Start date, cosmetics, and modes

Although Apex Legends Season 15 has already had two content-filled events, it seemingly has one more to host before the next season kicks off. Thanks to recent updates, dataminers have claimed to have discovered new in-game files pertaining to an upcoming Celestial Sunrise Collection Event. Players can likely anticipate it to have yet another batch of new cosmetics, though it may even debut with a never-before-seen LTM. Here is everything you need to know about Celestial Sunrise, Apex Legends’ alleged next event.

What is the start date of the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event?

Even though developer Respawn Entertainment has not confirmed the event, reputable dataminer KralRindo took to Twitter to publish various in-game images noting Celestial Sunrise. More importantly, the insider has claimed that it will be coming three weeks after the Spellbound Collection Event, pointing to a January 31 start date. As events have typically lasted at least two weeks, that means players can expect it to end once Season 16 begins, which is currently slated to launch on February 14.

What modes will come with the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event?

Celestial Sunrise may even be introducing a brand new limited-time mode that has been highly requested for years. According to images provided by twitter user and proven insider AG420, the event will launch with Hardcore Royale, a traditional battle royale mode that holds “higher stakes and harsher punishments.” More specifically, Hardcore Royale’s menus hint to it having less information on the HUD and maximum ring damage at all times.

If that does not sound difficult, it is shown that Hardcore Royale will not feature helmets and that players can only carry Level 1 Armor. Legends will also need to be cautious with how much damage their Armor takes in, as armor swapping will be disabled. Despite its harsh ruleset, Hardcore Royale could be incredibly generous to those who succeed in it. The mode is said to hold its very own Rewards Tracker, allowing players to rack up points for Apex Packs, weapon skins, and Holo-Sprays.

New LTM: Hardcore Royale

Celestial Sunrise Limited time gamemode info



Coming in 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/Eeg2840sm5 — KralRindo (@kralrindo) January 10, 2023 via KralRindo’s Twitter

All Celestial Sunrise cosmetics

The most striking details surrounding the event are surely its assortment of new Legend and weapon skins. Along with its release date, KralRindo has also dispelled Celestial Sunrise’s set of 24 cosmetics, publishing a video showcase of its potential skins and accessories. Footage displays its collection menu sporting unlockable zodiac animal skins, such as a rabbit costume for Octane and a snake-themed outfit dedicated to Ash.

Celestial Sunrise is even alleged to reward those who obtain all of its goodies. The menu notes that a reactive Peacekeeper skin will instantly be given to all players once the collection is completed. Although the skin is displayed as being only of Legendary rarity, its owners are said to also be treated to a Legendary Holo-Spray and Charm.