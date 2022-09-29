Layered Weapons have made their way into Monster Hunter Rise. It’s a way for you to add your favorite type of weapon to your outfit, ensuring your weapon and armor properly match before you jump into a hunt. The concept is the same for those who regularly use Layered Armor. This guide covers how Layered Weapons work in Monster Hunter Rise and how to use them.

What Layered Weapons do in Monster Hunter Rise

You will have the option to make Layered Weapons when you visit your Smithy. You can do this while at the Village, or you’re at the Outpost. Speak with your Smithy, and they will have the option to create a Layered Weapon for you. If you make a Layered Weapon, the weapon you are using will assume the appearance of your chosen Layered Weapon, and you will use it during combat. However, the stats you use for your weapon will be associated with the real one, not the Layered Weapon.

Related: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Violet Mizutsune guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

In your adventure, you can construct any weapon you’ve encountered from a Monster. The more monsters you encounter and battle against, the more LayeredWeapons you can have, even if you do not have the materials to construct the real thing at a Smithy. Again, this is all similar to the Layered Armor in Monster Hunter Rise.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can visit the Smithy to build any Layered Weapon you want and add it to a new weapon you build. However, you do need a few materials from the required monster and Outfit Vouchers. In some cases, you may even need to have Anomaly Tickets, a requirement in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and a reward for working through Anomaly quests.