How Loadouts work in Phasmophobia

Before you begin every major ghost hunting investigation in Phasmophobia, you want to ensure you have enough equipment. If you do not bring the correct equipment amount, you might struggle to figure out what type of ghost you’re dealing with, or you won’t be able to withstand the ghost’s endless onslaught. When you’re choosing what items to bring with you, you can now create loadouts. This guide covers how Loadouts work and what they do in Phasmophobia.

What to do with Loadouts in Phasmophobia

When you are in the Equipment menu, selecting what items you want to bring with you, there is an option to save your chosen loadout on the bottom right of the page. You will want to do this if you’ve selected the number of items you feel comfortable bringing with you every time you begin a ghost hunt. We recommend ensuring you bring the minimum amount you’ll use when playing alone or in a larger group. If you go into a solo game using a saved loadout and use it while playing with groups who also bring equipment, you might not have everything with you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the right side of the Equipment Page screen, you can go to the shop where you will purchase every item you need. If you’re missing anything from your loadout, go here. A good way to ensure you bring enough items for each Phasmophobia hunt is to utilize the two Loadouts on your player. You should swap between them depending on what you’re playing. Alternatively, you can simply return to the Loadout page to equip every item you plan to bring with you and then start your game.

You can modify your Loadout at any time while in the Warehouse lobby before playing a game of Phasmophobia.