How to choose a contract in Phasmophobia

A handful of changes have been added to Phasmophobia for the Apocalypse update. One of the significant changes includes reworking the lobby. Rather than working out of a garage, the Ghost Huntin’ Team works out of a warehouse, and the lobby UI has changed. Because of several changes, some minor stuff is proving difficult, such as choosing a contract. This guide covers how you can choose a contract for your ghost hunt in Phasmophobia.

Where to pick a contract in Phasmophobia

When you are in the lobby menu attempting to start a game, you will first need to determine the difficulty level of your contract, make sure you have the correct equipment available, and select where you want to go for your contract. You can choose the location of your contract by clicking the left side of the screen while in the lobby menu.

Related: Where is the item store in Phasmophobia?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will go to a board with every location when you click the left side of the screen in the lobby menu. You can select where you want to go, and if you are with other players, each one can vote on what location they want to visit. When hovering over any of these locations, you will see a breakdown of how many rooms there are and how floors you will have to deal with during the contract.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may want to visit different locations based on your chosen difficulty. For example, if your team picked the Professional or Nightmare difficulty, you may want to investigate one of the smaller maps, such as 6 Tanglewood Drive, Bleasdale Farmhouse, or 13 Willow Street. However, if you’re bold, it doesn’t hurt to test your skills in some more prominent locations, such as the Prison or Sunny Meadows.