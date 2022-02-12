How long are Lost Ark’s queue times? Answered

Lost Ark has officially launched, and after some trouble handling the heavy influx of new players, most servers are intact and working again. Many new servers were created to help, but servers created during the founders pack launch have varying queue times.

During peak hours, some servers have an expected queue of 2,500 on the low end, with some going as high as 12,000. Server traffic varies based on region, with U.S West and U.S East having the heaviest traffic during peak hours.

Thankfully, when testing queue times on some of the busiest servers, especially those with high profile streamers, queues of 10,000 — 12,000 players only had an average wait time of about 15 minutes.

Low end servers with about 1,500-2,000 were taking on average of five to six minutes to login. Amazon Games has added several new servers which is helping the queue times, with more to come over the next couple of days.

Long queue times aside, the in-game server stability has been solid. Even if players disconnect, reconnecting often skips the queue entirely.

New players looking to try Lost Ark with friends should make sure to pick a low population server, as changing servers isn’t possible at the moment.