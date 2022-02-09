Which server should you pick in Lost Ark – all server names and locations
Where should you play?
The first thing players will need to decide in Lost Ark is which server they will play on. It’s a big decision and is usually made to suit all the friends you will be playing with. Picking a server in the suitable regions means lower ping, but there are other considerations in Lost Ark.
It is essential to keep in mind that you cannot change servers in Lost Ark. If you want to play with people on a different server, you cannot take your character with you and will need to start a new one on that server. As such, coordinating with friends before you all jump into a server is a very good idea.
As such, pick a server with ample space for you and your friends, and then keep in mind that choosing one that is close to you is also important for a smooth experience. When you get into the server, you can then add your friends and track them down, as the servers run on a shard system. You will need to be in the same shard to play with your friends in Lost Ark.
Northwest America
- Mari
- Valtan
- Enviska
Northeast America:
- Azena
- Una
- Regulus
- Avesta
- Galatur
- Karta
- Ladon
Central Europe
- Neria
- Kadan
- Trixion
- Calvasus
- Thirain
- Zinnervale
- Asta
- Wei
- Slen
South America:
- Kazeros
- Agaton