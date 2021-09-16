How long does an onion take to grow in Valheim?

Following the Valheim Hearth and Home update, you’ll be able to find onions in your world. You can find onion seeds in abandoned houses in the Mountains biome, inside of the chests. However, when you bring them back home to place into your garden, they’re going to take a few days to grow before you can harvest them. How long does it take for an onion to grow in Valheim fully?

It’s going to take several days for an onion to the full grow. Therefore, you’ll need to wait at least three days before an onion is fully grown and can be harvested from your garden. During that time, you’ll want to make sure you’re ready to begin crafting with them. For example, you can use onions to make Wolf Skewers and Onion Soup.

For the Wolf Skewers recipe, you’re going to want to acquire wolf meat, a specific drop that you can only find on the wolves from the Mountains biome. You’re also going to need mushrooms, which you can find in the Meadows biome. The Wolf Skewers are an excellent source of health boost, but they don’t provide the best stamina.

Alternatively, you can make Onion Soup, which is a good source of stamina for your character. However, you’re only making onions to make Onion Soup, and you need three of them.

We don’t recommend using all of your onions for food recipes. Instead, you can replant them in your garden to create more onions, giving you a massive supply of onions, and you won’t have to rely on finding onions seeds in the Mountains as your single source.