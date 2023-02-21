How long does Atomic Heart take to beat? Full hour count

Atomic Heart has a plethora of content for you to enjoy, as the game features plenty of side activities along with the main missions. If you are planning to get the game, you might be wondering about how much time you’ll need to take out to complete Atomic Heart. This, of course, depends on the type of difficulty you select. But if you are planning to finish all the side activities as well, including solving multiple puzzles and finding all collectibles, you might want to buckle up for a long ride.

Related: Atomic Heart’s amorous fridge robot Nora is shocking players with her lewd dialogue

How long does it take to complete Atomic Heart?

If you are looking to just mainline the Atomic Heart campaign, it will take you around 20 hours to complete it, based on our time with the game. The entire story will have you exploring five large facilities filled with evil robots and mutants. But if your goal is to complete the game 100% and finish all the side quests as well, then you can expect to spend another 20 hours in the game.

Backing up our estimate is Atomic Heart game director Robert Bagratuni, who claimed in a recent interview with SegmentNext that the main campaign should take “approximately 20 to 25 hours.” Full 100% completion should “take the player about 35 to 40 hours,” according to Bagratuni.

Related: Someone has already made a mod that skips Atomic Heart’s lengthy intro sequence

The number of hours it will take for someone to complete the game is going to vary from player to player. We took around a total of 40 hours to complete the entire game, which includes both the main story and side activities. The side activities are optional areas where you fight groups of enemies for blueprint rewards, which can greatly help you in upgrading your loadout. Aside from this, you will find a lot of other activities as you explore the game further.