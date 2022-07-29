Digimon Survive is a combination of visual novel and RPG gameplay with tough decisions to make that affect the outcome of the story. There’s a lot to love in this game, whether you’re after a story that tells itself, a decent RPG, or just something that reacts to you as a player. This guide explains how long it takes to beat Digimon Survive, so you know if you’ve got space in your life to take it on.

How long does it take to beat Digimon Survive?

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to the Producer of Digimon Survive, Kazumasa Habu, the game will take 40 hours to beat in a single playthrough. However, there are three distinct routes players can take through the game, so these 40 hours could turn into 120 hours very easily if you want to see everything there is to see. Habu explained in an interview that, “It will take about 80 to 100 hours to complete all routes including challenging elements and end content.” However, this likely doesn’t take into account going back through each decision and seeing how they all play out side by side, which is something we like to do. This information comes from a Q and A session at Digimon Con 2022, originally reported and translated by Gematsu.

Digimon Survive plays most like a visual novel. You make choices along the way that determine your relationships with key characters and alter your Harmony. Battles are also almost always triggered automatically, with little influence on your part. This means that the game always feels like it’s moving along at a steady pace, but it could be slower than you think. To speed things up, you can change the difficulty of each battle to Very Easy and push the movement time in battles up a couple of notches so that they proceed faster. You can also skip some cutscenes, though you’ll miss out on huge chunks of the story if you do.