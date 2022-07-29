How to get Guilmon in Digimon Survive

Fan-favorite Digimon Guilmon returns to the franchise as a playable character in Digimon Survive. However, you can’t unlock him through normal gameplay; you need to do something special to get your hands on this classic Digimon. Continue reading to learn more on how to get Guilmon in Survive.

How to get Guilmon

Guilmon is an early purchase bonus for Digimon Survive. If you buy a digital copy of the game within the first month after the game is released, Guilmon will automatically be downloaded together with the game. If you purchase a physical copy of the game on any platform, there will be a code to download Guilmon inside the box. You can download Guilmon on copies of the game for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Since Guilmon is supposed to be a bonus for those who buy the game early, you will not be able to download the character on digital copies once it is September. Guilmon codes in physical copies will likely only be available in launch copies for the game. Future printings of the game will probably not have the code inside the box.

When can you add Guilmon?

You can get Guilmon in your party as soon as you get your first Digi partner. Unfortunately, you won’t get your first partner until the end of the Prologue chapter. The Prologue ends with the Equipment tutorial and will take you around an hour or so to reach. After completing the Equipment tutorial, bring up the menu and select “Receive Bonus” by pressing either the Triangle (PlayStation), Y (Xbox), or X (Switch) button on the gamepad. You will then receive a message that says you now have Guilmon.

Guilmon is a red dinosaur-looking Digimon who first appeared in Digimon Tamers, the third mainline anime in the series. He served as the Digi partner to the main protagonist of Tamers and can Digivolve three times. Guilmon’s mega Digivolution is Gallantmon, one of the Royal Knights. In Digimon Survive, you will first receive Guilmon as a level 1 partner, and he can do base-level fire and physical attacks.