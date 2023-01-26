How long does it take to beat Hi-Fi Rush? Full game length

When Hi-Fi Rush was stealth announced at the first Xbox Developer_Direct stream, most people likely thought that it was just going to be a small game that could be completed in a couple of hours. However, when you jump into the game, you see that it definitely has more content than that to it. Chai’s journey will have him going all throughout the Vandelay Corporation beating up robots. Here is about how long you can expect the story mode to take in Hi-Fi Rush.

How long to beat Hi-Fi Rush?

As of this writing, we have yet to beat the main story campaign in Hi-Fi Rush. Because of this, we cannot tell you exactly how much time it should generally take you to beat it, but we can give an estimation. Hi-Fi Rush has nine levels (at least that is how many are displayed on the board in the safe house), and to this point, each level we have played takes at least 45 minutes to complete on Normal difficulty. With this in mind, we would guess that the full length of the main story should probably take about 10 hours to complete, give or take an hour or two, depending on your difficulty settings.

If you are a completionist, you likely will be brought back through the levels in the future, whether that is through a level select feature or New Game Plus unlocking at the end of the game. As of now, in our playthrough, neither has been mentioned, but there have been various pathways locked off from us that clearly indicate you are meant to run through these levels multiple times to explore these areas.

When we have a better idea of how long Hi-Fi Rush takes to beat, we will update this article with any new information.