How long does it take to beat Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Kirby games are generally never long to beat. These games are designed to be simple and easy so that people can complete them within a few hours. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a little bit different, as it is the first major Kirby game on a home console in years. There are also a lot of collectibles in the game, like missing Waddle Dees, blueprints, and figurines.

Finishing the main story in the game will take you around 10 to 15 hours, give or take a few hours. If you’re very dedicated and willing to speed run the game, you can potentially finish it in one sitting at 5 to 8 hours. But if you wish to fully complete Kirby and the Forgotten Land, that may take up double the amount of time than to finish the main story.

It will likely take you over 20 hours to 100% complete the game. If you have a hard time finding certain collectibles, it then may take you closer to 30 hours to complete the game. If it’s not your first play-through and you know where everything is, completing the game will not take long. We don’t have good estimates on how long you can complete the game on a second playthrough, but we imagine it will only take a weekend if you are truly dedicated to finishing the game as fast as possible.