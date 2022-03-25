All Hidden Waddle Dee locations in Downtown Grassland in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, one of your main goals is to save a bunch of captive Waddle Dees. The more Waddle Dees you save, the more you’ll be able to improve Waddle Dee Town. While you’ll find plenty of Waddle Dees throughout the main game, there’s also a fair share of hidden ones that you’ll normally have to go out of your way to rescue.

In the game’s first level, Downtown Grassland, one of your side objectives is to find three hidden Waddle Dees. Here’s where to find them.

Hidden Waddle Dee #1

Funnily enough, the first hidden Waddle Dee you’ll encounter isn’t so hidden; you’ll actually find it on the level’s main path. As you make your way through Downtown Grassland, you’ll enter a boss fight against Wild Edge, who is sort of a pushover. Simply defeat him, and you’ll find the hidden Waddle Dee just up ahead.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hidden Waddle Dee #2

After rescuing the first Waddle Dee, you’ll ride a Warp Star to a new area of the level featuring two buildings: One to your left, and one to your right. The second Waddle Dee is located on top of the one to your right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Climb up the ladder, and use Mouthful Mode on the structure on top of the building. Then, rotate the left analog stick to pull the lid off of the structure. The Waddle Dee should pop right out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hidden Waddle Dee #3

The final hidden Waddle Dee is located inside of the turtle-like enemy to the left of the building where you found the second Waddle Dee. However, to defeat this enemy and claim your Waddle Dee, you’ll have to find a cone to use Mouthful Mode on.

Thankfully, the building to the left of the turtle has a cone hanging by a vine. If you don’t have an ability capable of cutting it down, there’s a sword-wielding enemy on top of the building that you can swallow to become Sword Kirby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, just cut the vine, use Mouthful Mode on the cone, and then use the cone’s “Spike Downward” ability on the turtle’s back to free the Waddle Dee.