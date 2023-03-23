How long does it take to beat Resident Evil 4 remake?

Resident Evil 4 gives you the opportunity to take on an infected village as Leon Kenndey, a secret service agent looking to find and rescue the President’s daughter. It’s a harrowing adventure that will take you through a deadly village in Spain, a horror-infested castle, and a mysterious island, where you’ll need to carefully manage your bullets and weapons to survive the adventure. For the remake of this epic adventure, how long does it take to beat Resident Evil 4?

How much time does it take to beat Resident Evil 4 remake?

The Resident Evil 4 remake is a complete overhaul of the game. Although some parts of the gameplay might be familiar to you, there are a lot of quality-of-life changes, and it’ll have you searching around every corner to find every valuable resource you can add to your arsenal. Resident Evil 4 eventually ends, and you can find that it might take between 20 to 25 hours to complete the entire game from start to finish. Now, if you’re looking to continue the adventure and unlock every hidden detail, and all the secrets in the game, it might take you closer to 40 hours.

It’s important to note that this answer will vary depending on the difficulty you set for Resident Evil 4. If you play on the hardest difficulty, the campaign of the game might take you longer to complete than someone who is playing in Story mode, where the enemies are not as harsh, and it’s much easier to find plenty of healing items and ammunition.

Although Resident Evil 4 is a linear game, we recommend going through it with new outfits and unlocked weapons you receive by completing it at least once. These will vary your gameplay and give you more options when you return to the primary campaign. There are only a handful of changes from the original game, so fans of the original Resident Evil 4 game should find all the same similar story beats in the Resident Evil 4 remake.