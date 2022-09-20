How long does it take to beat Return to Monkey Island? Answered

The highly anticipated Return to Monkey Island game is now available for gamers. Return is the first Monkey Island game since 2009’s Tales of Monkey Island, and Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games are the current publishers of the series. With how long fans have waited for a new Monkey Island game, will they get enough content to appease them until the next entry? How many hours will Return to Monkey Island provide, and was it worth the long wait?

How long to finish Return to Monkey Island?

Return to Monkey Island is a point-and-click adventure game, a genre that is typically not the longest. Usually, point-and-click games are more focused on short and tight narratives rather than extensive gameplay features and content. Point-and-click games are often replayable, offering different routes or story endings for players if they make new decisions. However, playing through the story once in a point-and-click title will not take long.

Return to Monkey Island will take around 7 to 8 hours to complete. If you want to be very thorough with your playthrough, the game can potentially take up to 11 or 12 hours to complete. While Return to Monkey Island doesn’t offer as much play time as an RPG like Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the game is full of charm and creative puzzles. We praised the game’s puzzles and the many quality-of-life improvements it features. Return to Monkey Island is also not as expensive as traditional video games; the title is only worth $24.99 on the Nintendo eShop.

Return to Monkey Island is the sixth entry in the Monkey Island franchise. The series was initially solely owned by LucasArts, the video game branch of Lucasfilm, the production company behind Stars Wars and Indiana Jones. Disney bought LucasArts when it purchased all of Stars Wars and closed the studio in 2013. Disney then reopened LucasArts in 2021 as Lucasfilm Games to license out Lucasfilm properties like Star Wars and the Monkey Island series.