How long does it take to beat The Callisto Protocol?

The Callisto Protocol has you working through Black Iron Prison as you attempt to survive an onslaught of infected inmates and an out-of-control facility. It’s a horror thrill ride from start to finish, but how long will this adventure take you to complete? The answer does vary based on the difficulty and how well you can handle jump scares. Here’s what you need to know about how long it takes to beat The Callisto Protocol.

How long is The Callisto Protocol?

We can confirm the length of The Callisto Protocol is relatively short. You won’t spend too much time cutting through the zombies, as a standard campaign run can take between eight to 12 hours. This length may vary depending on the difficulty you’re playing and whether you’ve already played it. Much of the campaign is extremely linear, so you won’t spend too much time trying to scavenge random resources you missed on your first run or exploring all of the unmarked checkpoints on a map.

Instead, the overall campaign is relatively short and something you can complete in a weekend. For those looking for a short experience, The Callisto Protocol is something for you to enjoy, potentially as a once-a-year horror treat to share with your friends. Unfortunately, after you’ve completed it once, many of the jump scares and surprises will be spoiled for you already, and a new playthrough doesn’t appear to add anything new that you haven’t already seen.

The Callisto Protocol was created by the Dead Space team and is a spiritual successor to it. For those who immensely enjoyed their time cutting through zombies and slicing through their limbs in a science-fiction setting, this is the adventure for you.