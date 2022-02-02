How long does it take to unlock the open world in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you will be running, jumping, and climbing all over the place while fighting off zombies and other humans. That being said, when you first start the game, you will be on the main story path for quite a while as the game shows you how to play. Here is how long it takes to unlock the open world in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

It takes about two hours of gameplay to get to a point where Dying Light 2 will let you roam freely around Villedor. Upon completing the “Markers of Plague” mission, Hakon will give you some binoculars and point you in the right direction to continue the story, but you will be provided free rein to explore the map now. You can look for new safe areas, begin side quests, and get better acclimated to your surroundings at your speed.

The two-hour time that we unlocked the open world was while playing on Normal difficulty with no deaths and scavenging resources surrounding us pretty heavily. If you try to rush through it, you could potentially cut off about 15-30 minutes of sitting through tutorials and story building. By no means is this time boring or anything, but once the game opens up is where you truly get a taste of what Techland built.