How long does Wytchwood take to beat? Answered

Wytchwood is a game that’s not about the destination, but about the journey. The pleasant new offering from indie developer Alientrap follows a charming protagonist as she collects and combines ingredients in a light crafting adventure. It’s up to the player to set their own pace, and decide how much time they want to invest exploring and crafting. Nevertheless, completionists and players who don’t necessarily want to spend their remaining lifespan in its fantasy world may be wondering exactly how long Wytchwood takes to beat.

Wytchwood takes anywhere between eight and fifteen hours, depending on how quickly you try to beat it. As long as you follow the story — even if you are doing it slowly — you should see Wytchwood’s ending in no more than fifteen hours. However, the game has such a cozy atmosphere and beautifully drawn world that some players may be tempted to prolong their stay a bit. If you completely ignore the main story and just wander around exploring, there is no limit to how much time you can spend in Wytchwood, as evidenced by some Steam reviewers who have pushed past 30 hours of playtime. The crafting mechanics and fetch-quests are not overly complex, and once you figure out what Wytchwood is all about it’s really up to you to decide how much longer you want to spend in the game.