Who are the voice actors in Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Full voice cast

Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 boasts a talented cast of voice actors that will take your gameplay experience to the next level. Although the storyline and different characters might be the crux of the game, the voice actors surely do leave an impact by bringing your favorite characters to life. If you are one of the hardcore fans of the series and are interested in knowing the voice cast of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, we’ve listed them all below.

All voice actors in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Noah- Ryôhei Arai (Japanese), Harry McEntire (English)

Mio- Minami Tsuda (Japanese), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (English)

Lanz- Kohsuke Tanabe (Japanese), Jack Bardoe (English)

Eunie- Megumi Han (Japanese), Kitty Archer (English)

Taion- Ryohei Kimura (Japanese), Oliver Huband (English)

Sena- Miyuki Satô (Japanese), Rebecca LaChance (English)

Riku- Sayaka Sembongi (Japanese), Tarinn Callender (English)

Manana- Aya Suzaki (Japanese), Grace Saif (English)

Monica- Akeno Watanabe (Japanese), Pippa Bennett-Warner (English)

Ghondor- Satomi Akesaka (Japanese), Dominique Moore (English)

Joran- Kanon Amane (Japanese), Gerran Howell (English)

Ethel- Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese), Lucy Doyle (English)

Miyabi- Misato Fukuen (Japanese), Sorcha Groundsell (English)

Crys- Daisuke Kishio (Japanese), Joe Pitts (English)

Shania- Haruka Terui (Japanese), Louise Stewart (English)

Bolearis- Masakazu Morita (Japanese), Sean Teale (English)

Nami- Yukiyo Fujii (Japanese), Maya-Nika Bewley (English)

Isurugi- Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese), Ian Bouillion (English)

Kamunabi- Taiten Kusunoki (Japanese), Shai Mattheson (English)

(Japanese), Shai Mattheson (English) Gesell- Gakuto Kajiwara (Japanese), Brenock O’Connor (English)

Mumba- Yuichi Iguchi (Japanese), Jason Forbes (English)

Travis- Keiji Hirai (Japanese), Nigel Pilkington (English)

That’s the entire voice cast of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 confirmed so far. If new voice actors are revealed later, we wil update the article accordingly. Alternatively, you can also follow the game’s different social handles to keep a tab of all the latest updates.