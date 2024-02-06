How Long is Granblue Fantasy Relink: All Chapters & Main Story Length

Recommended Videos

There are plenty of side quests and optional missions in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, not to mention post-game content. With so much to do, players may be curious about how long it takes to play through the main story of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

I don’t know about you, but the percentage completed number on my PS5 seems to change randomly without giving me a real indication of how far into a game’s main storyline I am. As much as I’m enjoying Granblue Fantasy: Relink, I was curious to know how long the story is, especially since there’s so much I could do off the beaten path if I wanted to extend gameplay.

Related: Granblue Fantasy: Relink Complete Guide

How Many Chapters Are in the Main Story for Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The main story for Granblue Fantasy: Relink has 10 Chapters. If you grind it out and stay focused, it will take many gamers around 15-20 hours to complete the first 10 Chapters.

It’s easy to fall down a rabbit hole completing side quests and grabbing quests at the quest counter/ to level up, but even so, the main story feels relatively quick, with some players saying it felt too short. You can flesh out the story and get to know the characters more if you play their Fate Episodes, but even so, we’re hoping to see more of the story as additional updates are added to the game.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Epilogue

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you finish the main story, you’re not done just yet! Chapter 0, aka the Epilogue, is a lengthy chunk of post-game content that adds another several hours of challenging gameplay, with tough bosses and dungeons. As an epilogue, this part of the game does continue the story, so it’s a necessary part of playing the game if you want to get the most out of it.

The Granblue Fantasy: Relink epilogue is sparked by a conversation with Rolan, aka Mr. Fix It. He will give you a series of challenging quests to complete, which take you across the map and let you explore the world more fully. Once you complete the epilogue, the story portion of Granblue is more or less complete, and it’s time to move on to the post-game/end-game content.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Endgame Content

Screenshot by Gamepur

For many, the endgame content and multiplayer modes are the real draw of Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Once you finish the main story, you can keep taking on quests alone or with other players, unlocking more difficult challenges as you level up your characters.

Once you’ve reached a high enough level, you can take on Raids in the game. These are the most difficult quests available and will test your skills and your characters’ by battling difficult bosses. Many players will want to take on these challenges with a group, much like Raids in other games, but you can also go it alone if you prefer.

With the additional quests and raids, gamers can get many, many hours of gameplay out of Granblue Fantasy: Relink even once the main story is over.