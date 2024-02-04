When Should You Play Fate Episodes in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Recommended Videos

There’s so much for players to work through and complete in Granblue Fantasy: Relink that it can seem like an impossible task at times. However, there’s a way to organize every Quest, Fate Episode, and activity that makes it all much more achievable.

Once players have made their way through the initial tutorial in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, they’ll find themselves faced with a slew of repeatable quests and something called Fate Episodes. Even after the short hour or so it takes to get through the tutorial, players will have tens of Fate Episodes to complete, and it’s difficult to know when they should start playing them. Luckily, there’s a way players can get them to fit into every session they jump into.

When Do You Need to Play Fate Episodes in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Players should play Fate Episodes as soon as possible in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Each one provides stat boosts to their characters, allowing them to become more powerful as early as the very first island players land on in the game’s tutorial section.

We played through every Fate Episode available on Ainsteddo Archipelago West before moving on with any other story content so we had the best possible character setup moving forward. All these stat boosts are incredibly important at this point in the game because characters are at their lowest levels and weakest.

However, by upgrading characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink with these early stat boosts, players can make progress through the rest of the story very quickly with higher-spec characters than most players will have at the same point in their playthrough. They’re all relatively short, so it won’t take players a long time at all.

What are Fate Episodes in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Fate Episodes are backstory audio logs for every character in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. They’re a way for players to learn more about every character and how they came to be in the party they meet with their character at the game’s start.

When we first started playing, we felt that the story was incredibly disjointed. The reason for this is that Granblue Fantasy: Relink has been a mobile game for years before its PS5 and PC release came along. We sat down and autoplay each Fate Episode as they were unlocked so we could learn all about what had happened to each character in the past, so we knew everything we needed to for every part of the story that followed.

Anyone who wants to learn more about Granblue Fantasy: Relink should check out our complete guide and read through every guide we’ve produced for it. This will help them master the game and reach 100% completion in no time.