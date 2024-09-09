How Long Is Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2?

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 offers an excellent story mode along with engaging side content. Playing through the story first is the best way to learn the game mechanics and immerse yourself in the lore. While the replayability is a great feature, you might be wondering how long it takes to complete Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2. In this guide, I’ve detailed the playtime you can expect.

Recommended Videos

How Long To Beat Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 contains the Campaign, Operations (PvE), and Eternal War (PvP) game modes. While playing the story is important in understanding most of the side content of the game, PvE and PvP, completing the entire game will take somewhere between 10 – 15 hours.

If you are just playing the Campaign mode of the game and love to look at every corner in a given mission to collect collectibles such as Dataslates, then expect at least 9 – 10 hours of time. This means you do not die a lot and play the story on Normal difficulty.

This is because most story-mode missions can take nearly 60 – 70 minutes to complete. You can always quit the game and resume where you left off thanks to the checkpoint system.

However, after completing the Campaign, you unlock all the Operations scenarios. These parallel stories happen when Lieutenant Titus sends his brothers to aid him during operations.

The PvE content can be replayed for dozens of hours but just for the sake of completing each mission, it will take you somewhere between 3 – 6 hours to play all six PvE Operations.

So, all in all, completing the PvE and the story mode will take you nearly 15 hours in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2.

All Chapters in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

Except for the Prologue Operation, you can replay the rest of the six main missions or Operations in the game as listed below:

Prologue Operation Skyfire Severance Machinus Divinitus Servant of the Machine Voidsong Operation 4 Dawn’s Descent

All Operations Missions List in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2

Source: Saber Interactive via Gamepur

The Operations missions are the PvE content in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2. You can still play these solo by going offline and then starting the mission.

However, unlike the main story Operations, you cannot resume these missions once you have quit. You will need to complete each mission in order to receive the rewards based on the difficulty setting you play these at.

You can play these missions before completing the Campaign mode but it is best not to play these as there are story-related spoilers.

Here is the list of all Operations missions in the game:

Inferno Decapitation Vox Liberatis Reliquary Fall of Atreus Ballistic Engine

That is everything you need to know about how long is Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2. Before you go, I recommend you check out Best Settings For Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 PC.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy