How many baby Pokémon are there? Answered

Every Trainer worth their salt knows that caring for and the upbringing of their Pokémon is a vital step to a healthy combatant. Unable to breed by themselves, these youngest of Pokémon need attention to reach their full potential. Therefore, at the lowest stage of their development in the Pokemon evolution, there are a total of 19 Baby Pokémon.

To be classified as Baby Pokémon, it needs to pass the following criteria:

It must be obtainable by breeding.

It must be the lowest Pokemon form in their family chain and has to be able to evolve at least once.

It must belong to the Egg Group of “No Eggs Discovered.”

In Pokémon games and media, most Baby Pokémon were introduced after their evolved forms have already been encountered. The only exceptions to this are Togepi, Riolu, and Toxel. And in games specifically, the only way to obtain Baby Pokémon is through breeding, although in some very rare instances NPCs might gift one to players. With Generations III and IV, some Baby Pokémon could be sighted in the wilds, ready to be caught.

List of Baby Pokémon